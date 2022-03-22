Dems Upset as NYC Mayor Adams Talks Tough on Crime

Democrats are looking on in dismay as New York City Mayor Eric Adams continues to insist that he will crack down on the city’s crime problem by propping up the NYPD.

In particular, Adams has vowed to add funding to the NYPD while simultaneously cutting former mayor Bill de Blasio’s bloated city budget.

“Our communities have been devastated in ways that are measurable and unfathomable,” Jawanza James Williams of activist group VOCAL-NY said at a rally. “And Eric Adams’ proposed preliminary budget does not account for our realities, does not account for our nuances.”

But Adams remains adamant that he must do more to lower crime levels in the Big Apple, which have been hitting record highs in recent months.

“We can’t fail, and there are too many people who believe we must be safe and we can’t be distracted by the loud noise of the numerical minority that believes we can’t move this agenda forward,” Adams said on ABC News. “We have to be compassionate, but we have to be clear that laws must be followed.”

Adams’ approach has even garnered him some praise from Republicans.

“I’m very happy that our neighbor to the west — New York City — with the new leadership of Mayor Eric Adams, has taken a tough stance on law and order,” Republican Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman said Sunday on WABC 770 AM-N.Y. “I commend him. He is one of the few Democrat elected officials that have common sense and understand how important law and order and safety [are] to our communities.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)