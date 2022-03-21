U.S. Gas Prices Dip, But No Major Relief Coming

The price of gasoline continued its slight dip over the weekend, though significant long-term relief is unlikely to come anytime soon.

The average price for a gallon of gas fell to $4.252 on Sunday, according to AAA, down from a previous record high of $4.33 set on March 11.

Lawmakers and officials across the United States have been searching for ways to ease the pain at the pump, but few of those efforts have been successful, and they only provide minor relief, regardless.

Some analysts have been warning Americans not to get too comfy with the lower prices, saying that they could very well shoot up even further when the weather begins getting warmer across the United States. Some analysts have even gone so far as to predict that the average price for a gallon of gasoline over the summer months to be above $6 or even $7 a gallon. If that were to happen, it could lead to an economic collapse.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)