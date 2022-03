It’s no secret that HaRav Chaim Kanievsky zt”l was a renowned talmid chochom who had kol hatorah kulah at his fingertips.

In the following audio, recorded in 1988, HaRav Mordechai Gifter zt”l speaks of Rav Chaim’s phenomenal Torah knowledge, how he would make a siyum on kol hatorah kulah ever single year, and how everyone should aspire and work towards being a small reflection of Rav Chaim’s greatness.

