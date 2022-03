After two years of negotiations, Georgian Court University has come to terms for the sale of 42 acres of mostly unused property to Beth Medrash Govoha, which is expected to use the land for additional housing units and a daycare center, Lakewood Alerts reported.

Georgian Court University plans to use the proceeds of the sale to advance four areas of growth, including the construction of a new nursing and health sciences building.

