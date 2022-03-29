TEHILLIM: Flatbush Resident Critical After Struck by Vehicle

A Flatbush resident is in critical condition after he was struck by a vehicle on Avenue P and East 34th Street on Monday night.

Flatbush Scoop reports that the approximately 40-year-old victim was rushed by Flatbush Hatzolah to Maimonides Hospital, where he was listed in critical but stable condition.

The man suffered a skull fracture among other serious injuries.

His name for Tehillim is Dovid Aryeh ben Raiza.

