First Female Officer Takes Command Of NY Air National Guard

Brig. Gen. Denise Donnell on Saturday became the first female officer appointed to command the 5,900-member New York Air National Guard, Gov. Kathy Hochul’s office said.

Donnell, of Clifton Park, took over the aerial militia arm of the New York National Guard from Maj. Gen. Timothy LaBarge during a change of command ceremony at National Guard headquarters.

LaBarge, a Tupper Lake resident who led the Air National Guard since 2018, retired.

“This is a proud day in New York to recognize the achievements and leadership skills of a woman who has risen through the ranks to serve as a model of selflessness for all New Yorkers,” Hochul said.

Donnell, who served in the Navy from 1993 to 2002, is a command pilot whose more than 4,400 hours of flying time include 280 hours in combat.

Donnell graduated from Georgetown University. She also is a graduate of the Air War College at Maxwell Air Force Base and the National Defense University.

She called her new role “a tremendous honor.”

(AP)