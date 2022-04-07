TERROR IN TEL AVIV: 2 Killed in Attack on Dizengoff Street, Multiple Other Injured

YWN WHATSAPP STATUS UPDATES: CLICK HERE to join the YWN WhatsApp Status.

At least two people have been killed and numerous others injured in a terror attack on Dizengoff Street in Tel Aviv, the latest terror attack to rock Israel and the fourth in the past two weeks.

Doctors at Ichilov Hospital in Tel Aviv said they are treating eight additional victims, including four in serious condition who are undergoing emergency surgery, two who are in moderate-to-serious condition, and two who received minor injuries.

Two terrorists were involved in the shooting, with one of them shot by security forces and an operation to place the second into custody underway. The second terrorist is currently barricaded inside a building near the site of the shootings, with the building surrounded by police officers with weapons trained at the apartment he is in.

Surveillance footage from the scene shows one of the terrorists driving on a motorbike past the bar and opening fire at an individual attempting to flee the scene.

United Hatzalah volunteer EMT Akiva Kauffman, who was one of the first responders at the scene at Dizengoff Street reported, “There were a number of very serious scenes in which attacks took place. I treated and transported one person who was in serious condition in one of United Hatzalah’s ambulances to the hospital. Additional injured people were transported in other ambulances both from United Hatzalah and other ambulance companies. Additionally, the Psychotrauma and Crisis Response Unit responded to the incident and treated numerous people who suffered emotional shock and trauma due to having witnessed the shootings.”

Developing.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)