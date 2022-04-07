Can the best get even better? Jerusalem Estates unveils an array of exclusive, hotel-level amenities 

In the very beginning of the project, we unveiled the vision for the project: a breathtaking series of renderings depicting perfectly finished luxury apartments amid unparalleled surroundings, and a private promenade from which 13 magnificent lobbies open to residential buildings. Today, on top of those original plans, we present an array of five star amenities to provide an unparalleled living experience where private accommodations meet hotel-style amenities all year long.

Joining the team for this exciting new stage is ARA Design, a British architectural firm at the forefront of the modern hospitality design world. ARA is backed by a rich portfolio of impressive projects from around the globe: the Andaz Hotel of London; Marriott in The Hague, Netherlands; Azul Beach Club in Kuta, Bali; the Langham of Chongqing, China; Le Meridien Visconti of Rome, Italy, and some of the most cutting-edge hotels in Israel. The ARA team rendered a set of conceptual spaces, including a spacious, two-storied business lounge and private wine cellar, a magnificent shul and elegant men’s mikvah, an exclusive event hall for our residents, and a beautiful contemporary spa with completely separate facilities for men and women.

These upgrades are estimated to cost tens of millions of NIS, a massive investment in the project’s communal areas that stems from a true love of our craft, and our drive to fulfill the experience promised to our clients.

If you would like the rewarding experience of acquiring everlasting history, contact our sales office at 718-564-6656, or visit www.jerusalemestates.com.



