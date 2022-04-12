White House Marks 120 Years Since Birth of Lubavitcher Rebbe

The White House released a proclamation to mark 120 years since the birth of the Lubavitcher Rebbe, Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson zt”l.

The Rebbe’s devotion to educating people worldwide and his profound respect for diversity, inclusiveness, and equal justice have set a strong example for generations of Americans and people across the globe,” the proclamation reads. “Having survived one of history’s cruelest chapters, the Rebbe emerged determined to help heal the soul of humanity. He left his mark as a thinker, leader, and teacher who recognized the limitless potential of every human being regardless of their background. His outreach is still felt today in countless houses of worship, centers of education, cultural exchanges, and service communities worldwide.”

“The Rebbe’s work reminds us, in the words of the Prophet Amos, to ‘hate evil, love good, and establish justice in the gate.’ We each share a responsibility to live up to those words — in and out of the classroom — and to plant the seeds of love, kindness, and empathy in the hearts and minds of every child in America,” it adds.