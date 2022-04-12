JUST IN: NY Lt. Gov. Benjamin Resigns After Arrest

New York Lt. Governor Brian Benjamin has resigned after being arrested earlier Tuesday in a campaign finance scheme from earlier campaigns unrelated to Governor Hochul.

“I have accepted Brian Benjamin’s resignation effective immediately,” Governor Kathy Hochul said in a statement.

“While the legal process plays out, it is clear to both of us that he cannot continue to serve as Lieutenant Governor,” she added. “New Yorkers deserve absolute confidence in their government, and I will continue working every day to deliver for them.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)