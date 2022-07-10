MAYHEM IN NYC: Two Suspects Shot Dead By NYPD An Hour Apart In Two Separate Incidents

Two suspects were shot by NYPD officers in separate incidents about an hour apart in Brooklyn and Queens Saturday night – including one who threatened to kill Gov. Kathy Hochul and NYC Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell.

The first incident, in Queens, occurred at around 6:30 p.m. near 205-14 116th Avenue in the St. Albans area of Queens, when authorities were called by the suspect to make his threats against Hochul and Sewell, and said he’d shoot police if they came to his home. He told police that if they came to his home, he would “blow the head off of the first officers he saw,” NYPD Chief Jeffrey Maddrey said in a press conference Saturday night.

Police responded to the suspect’s home at 205-14 116th Avenue in Queens with a firefight ensuring. The suspect was hit by an NYPD bullet during the shootout and was pronounced dead.

In the second incident, officers shot a suspect near Nevins Street and Flatbush Avenue in Brooklyn around 7:40 p.m., when police conducted a traffic stop. During the traffic stop, the officers asked the multiple occupants in the vehicle to step outside. That’s when an occupant in the front passenger side jumped out of the vehicle and started running, according to Chief Maddrey.

“The male turns around, displays a firearm and fires multiple shots at the officer,” Maddrey said. “The officer draws his weapon, fires shots in return and he strikes the subject in the chest.”

The suspect was struck in the chest by a bullet and taken to the hospital. He was also pronounced dead.

