THANKS, AND GOODBYE: Republicans Voters Increasingly Want Trump Gone

With Donald Trump gearing up to mount another bid for the White House, a new poll shows Republicans’ waning interest in the former president and his stock significantly weakened among GOP voters.

The New York Times-Siena College poll found that a clear majority – 64%- of primary voters under the age of 35, and 65% of those who hold a college degree, told pollsters they would vote for someone other than Trump in the 2024 primaries. This is of particular concern for Trump and his allies, as these demographics are strong indicators of candidate preference among big-money donors.

A growing number of Republicans are also moving away from Trump due to revelations from the Jan. 6 committee. While 75% of likely primary voters say Trump was “just exercising his right to contest the election,” almost 20% say he “went so far that he threatened American democracy.”

Don’t get the wrong idea: Trump is still the leading Republican candidate in 2024. In a hypothetical five-way primary matchup, Trump received more support than any other candidate – 49%. Trump’s main rival is Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who younger voters and those with a college degree are increasingly getting behind. Even better news for DeSantis is that almost a quarter of Republicans say they don’t know enough about DeSantis to give him their vote, meaning the governor still has a lot of room to increase his support versus Trump.

