Report: Iran Whines To UN About ‘Provocative’ Comment By Israeli Official

Iran submitted an official letter of complaint to the UN Security Council about a statement made by Israel’s national security adviser, Channel 13 News reported on Monday evening.

In a rare interview with Channel 13 last month, National Security Adviser Eyal Hulatah said, among other things: “We’ve acted in Iran not infrequently over the past year and will continue to act.” He was the first Israeli official to publicly confirm that Israel operated within Iranian territory over the past year.

According to the report, the Iranian envoy to the UN stated in the letter that Hulata’s comment “is a provocative statement and admission to Israeli responsibility for terrorist and acts of destruction on Iranian soil.”

“The Israeli regime must be held accountable and bear the consequences” for their actions, he concluded.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)