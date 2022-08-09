Former NYPD Commissioner: Dems May Try to Assassinate Donald Trump to Stop 2024 Run [VIDEO]

While everyone is focused on the legal and political ramifications of the FBI executing a search warrant at Donald Trump’s residence and office in Mar-a-Lago, former NYPD Commissioner Bernie Kerik says there’s an even more worrying scenario that could play out: the attempted assassination of the former president.

Kerik was interviewed Monday by Newsmax following the raid and said that he is concerned that Trump’s very life is in grave danger.

“If you remember back in 2016, right before he got elected, I was in Washington D.C. I was at a couple of different social events, and I hear people talking, they said the Democrats want this guy so bad that they wouldn’t put assassination behind it. And I’m gonna tell you something: They’ve tried impeachment, they’ve tried another impeachment, they’ve tried one investigation after another,” Kerik told host Eric Bolling.

“This is about one thing: this is about stopping him from running in 2024. And I’m gonna tell you something, I’m not into conspiracies, I’m not into anti-government rhetoric. This is the first time in my lifetime that I would say I am deathly afraid for Donald Trump. I would not put assassination behind these people.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)