KASHRUS SCANDAL? Manalapan Kosher Chinese Restaurant Suddenly Closes After Serious Allegations Surface

A popular kosher Chinese restaurant in Manalapan, NJ, has suddenly closed its doors to business after serious allegations against the eatery surfaced on Monday morning.
Video of an individual who is ostensibly the owner of the restaurant shows the man buying what appears to be non-kosher chicken and meat from a nearby wholesale establishment, and allegations against the store and its kashrus certifier, the OK, immediately began swirling.
Little is yet known about the veracity of the allegations – neither the store nor the OK have responded to multiple YWN requests for comment – though some have already condemned the store, with negative reviews piling up on the eatery’s profile on Google.
However, one individual with inside knowledge of the kosher restaurant industry, Elan Kornblum, wrote in a Facebook post that he spoke to the OK who informed him that the allegations are misguided and incorrect.
The following is an exact copy of his post, unedited so as not to misconstrue anything he said:
“So as many of you probably have seen, there is this video and photo going around that someone took of the owner/chef (Non Jewish) of Manalapan Kosher Chinese yesterday at Restaurant Depot showing him buying non Kosher chicken and meat (cases) at Restaurant Depot. The OK Supervision was told of the findings and has been investigating. I never like to post anything without looking into it, so I have spoken to Rabbi Weinfeld of the OK and this is the latest The OK has been on top of this since being told. They have looked at all the cameras, searched the restaurant, spoken to the mashgiach and are very confident nothing non Kosher was ever brought into the store. They were told the non Kosher items were bought for another store. Consequently or coincidentally, the restaurant has told the OK today that they will be closing the store for good. I don’t know if he is closing because of all the events in the last 24 hours. I will say, the spread of this didn’t help and if in fact he bought it for another place, nothing to do with the kosher place and now is forced to close, that would be a shame. On the other hand, we don’t know the 100% truth and these matters are very serious. In fact the OK did tell me that because of lack of trust (when questioning the owner) they wouldn’t feel comfortable continuing with their supervision of the store. Sad all around.”
Others, however, allege that the restaurant owner bought the non-kosher meat and chicken using the store’s credit card, and that when he was approached by OK Kashrus mashgichim, he began “fumbling on his words.” This allegation is not verified, nor is it necessarily evidence of wrongdoing.
Meanwhile, thousands across the tri-state are waiting for official word from the OK as to the allegations and whether the store should be patronized or not.
(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)
Maybe from now on, the Kashrus organization, they should be the ones to buy the meat and chicken.
Also I think that all meat restaurants, they really need two Mashgichim if the owner is a non-Jew or not Frum.
Many questions come to mind.
1. Does he even own another store? If yes, this would in itself be a scandal. How does a kosher certifier give a certificate to such an establishment?
2. There was obviously a person that took the video of the owner buying these products. Did someone interview him? Did he follow the vehicle to see where he was going? I would have!!!
3. Who has the keys to the store? Is the mashgiach the only one with the keys? Was the mashgiach sleeping on the job? We’re they able to sneak in non kosher chicken/beef while the mashgiach wasn’t looking?
In our town, the Vaad hakashrus, does not allow any meat establishment to even be partially owned by a non Jew and even a partner that is not shomer shabbos.
Many years ago, a restaurant opened. When it became known that one of the partners were not shomer shabbos, the hechsher was removed. A different certifier from out of town came in and certified the store. They were out of business in a very short time.
In short, there are many unanswered questions.
Interesting to note that regardless of what really happened, the OK syays they are not comfortable with the owner.
A certain Kashrus blogger warned about this place and has been telling people not to eat there since 2013. Maybe people should start listening to this guy.
Its about time we stop trusting these types
YUdel Shain from Lakewood was the original Hashgocha on the Manalapan chinese restaurant and the owner was KEN. Reb Yudel then brought in the OK as it was located in an area that may have needed a National name hashgocha as well. Reb Yudel did not allow the owner to have a key to the restaurant.
Reb yudel was there at least twice a week to inspect and check on the mashgichim if they are on top of the situation. Reb Yudel even forced the owner to dismiss his own mother as she was not complying with the mashgichim.
Two years ahead Rabbi DYL of the OK decided to allow the owner to have keys to the restaurant.
At that point, Reb Yudel notified DYL and KEN, that he’s leaving.
The Mashgichim had a number of serious kashrus issues, they called DYL of the OK, to pull the Hashgocha. Rabbi DYL said “it’s lean times, so we can’t drop any hashgochas”.
Soon after KEN sold it to his Cousin Henry.
The family has two kosher chinese restaurants in Brooklyn, one in Fairlawn, (one in Elizabeth) one non-kosher in philly. FYI- There is a restaurant Depot right near the non-kosher restaurant in Philly.
Soon after that, Yudel’s Mashgichim left the place and were replaced with the current one.
Every year before Chanukah, Yudel put on his blog a warning not to trust the Manalapan Chinese Restaurant
well, at least it is halal … It would be easy to verify whether he is running another restaurant. If yes, it would be for the kashrus organization to establish guidelines or to not allow that. Was he hiding that? Did OK ask him to certify that he does not have other food businesses? All of this could be clarified before spreading information around, given that potentially you are hurting or even destroying the business. Also, we should be all for everyone – Chinese, Indians, Koreans – opening kosher restaurants, with proper supervision. The more restaurants are better for the consumers and community in general, although I can imagine that Jewish businessmen would like to restrict competition.
> FYI- There is a restaurant Depot right near the non-kosher restaurant in Philly.
ok, so it seems was the known fact, that this sounds like an innocent explanation. I don’t think people would listen to the former mashgiach, they might decide that he has some personal issues here. Someone else should verify the facts that the former mashgiach is claiming.