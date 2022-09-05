Trump: US is “Unfair and Broken” Because Biden’s House Wasn’t Raided

Former President Donald Trump started Labor Day with an observation: Why did federal authorities raid his home but not those of Hunter Biden or Joe Biden?

“So they riffled (sic) through the living quarters of my 16 year old son, Barron, and the loved and respected former First Lady of the United States, Melania, but, despite proven high crimes and treason, and just plain common theft, all pointed out in the Laptop from Hell (and elsewhere), they never Raided or Broke into the house of Hunter Biden or, perhaps even more importantly, the house of Joe Biden – a treasure trove! This is a Country that’s unfair and broken. We are truly a Nation in Decline!!!” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Trump followed it up with another post saying that the USA is devolving into a third-world country.

The USA is rapidly becoming a Third World Nation, Crooked Elections, No Borders, a Weaponized Justice Department % FBI, record setting INFLATION, highest ever Energy Prices (and everything else), and all, including our Military, is WOKE, WOKE, WOKE. Most dangerous time in the history of our country!!!”

