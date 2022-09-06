Israel Tightens Ban On Bringing Arba Minim Into Country

As Sukkos approaches, Israel’s Agricultural Ministry tightened the ban on bringing sets of arba minim into the country from abroad.

A statement from the ministry said that in order to prevent agmas nefesh of passengers who bring arba minim with them into Israel, the ministry’s inspectors will gift them with an Israeli set of arba minim.

As it does every year before and during Tishrei, the Agricultural Ministry has increased its inspectors at border control to thwart the entry of arba minin into Israel that may be infested with various pests.

