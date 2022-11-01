TZENTER? Black Bear Enters Shul in Pomona, Can’t Find Minyan to Join [VIDEO]

A bear in apparent search of a minyan entered the Ohr Shlomo Chasidic Center, aka the Carlebach Shul, in Pomona on Sunday night, walked around for a bit, and upon finding nobody to join him, left.

Being near wooded areas, bears are not uncommon sightings around the shul, but a bear in the shul isn’t an everyday occurrence. In this case, someone left a door to the shul’s teen minyan room open, providing the oversized mammal with an opportunity to get inside.

Fortunately, the bear was unaware of the kitchen that is right next to the bais medrash and didn’t make it in.

