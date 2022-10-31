WATCH THIS: Fox News Announces YWN Endorsement of Rep. Lee Zeldin

Republican New York gubernatorial candidate Rep. Lee Zeldin went on Fox News Monday morning to discuss his race against incumbent Gov. Kathy Hochul.

Over the course of the segment, Zeldin discussed various issues plaguing New York, particularly the state’s rising crime rates.

He also touted his support across various communities, including the Bangladeshi, Muslim, and Jewish communities in the state, which the hosts asked him about, and specifically about his “endorsement from Yeshiva World News.”

“You got the endorsement of the Yeshiva World News,” host Dana Perino said. “That is an important voting bloc.”

“Yeah, we’re feeling great about the support that’s coming in from the Orthodox Jewish community, from the Hasidic community,” Zeldin responded. “It’s been coming from inside Brooklyn to Rockland to what’s called Kiryas Joel which is in Orange County.”

“A lot of these people who are endorsing us and very influential leaders – they’re Democrats!” Zeldin added.

While YWN has thoroughly covered the Zeldin campaign for governor and his overtures to the Orthodox Jewish community, YWN has never endorsed him or any other candidate, as per our long-standing policy for 19 years in covering thousands of elections.

