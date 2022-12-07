Worrying: 100,000 Israeli Babies & Children Aren’t Fully Vaxxed Against Polio

About 100,000 babies and children in Israel aren’t fully vaccinated against polio and some aren’t vaccinated at all, Kan News reported on Tuesday.

There are about 20,000 babies between the ages of six weeks and 11 months who aren’t vaccinated or aren’t fully vaccinated.

Regarding children – there are about 68,000 children between the ages of one and six who aren’t vaccinated or aren’t fully vaccinated and about 40,000 children who fall in the same category.

On Sunday, the Health Ministry announced the launching of an initiative to increase vaccinations against polio in the unvaxxed sector. However, the initiative has been delayed due to a dispute between the Health Ministry, Finance Ministry, and the Nurses’ Union.

The dispute began after public health nurses discovered that they wouldn’t be receiving a salary increase for the extra work involved in the polio awareness campaign.

