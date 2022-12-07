Rav Of The Poorest Country In Europe: “We’re On The Verge Of Collapse”

Members of the Jewish kehilla in Moldova, the poorest country in Europe, say that the electricity supply to the Kishinev and other cities in the country has been severely affected by the damage to the power plants in Ukraine, Kikar H’Shabbat reported on Tuesday.

“There’s a major power outage of 10 to 14 hours at least three times a week and we also had a 20-hour outage,” says Michael Finkel of Agudas Yisrael – the main kehilla in Kishinev. “Over half a million residents of the capital are freezing in the cold without electric heating or generators.”

The lack of electricity is also a danger for the elderly and patients dependent on medical equipment, including oxygen machines.

Chief Rabbi of Moldova HaRav Pinchas Saltzman said: “We operate a gemach in the kehilla for medical equipment and home oxygen machines. We’re now trying to find solutions for patients who need oxygen generators and medical equipment that requires a connection to electricity.”

“The elderly, women, toddlers and children sit for long hours without lighting and heating, exposed to intense cold which may exacerbate winter illnesses like the flu. If the situation continues like this, it could be life-threatening.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)