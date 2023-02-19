MEATBALL RON: Donald Trump Attacks DeSantis, Claims He Doesn’t Call Him That





Former President Donald Trump is no fan of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis – anymore, anyway. The former president, who has been on an attack streak against the popular conservative governor, attacked him again on Saturday, trying to connect him with liberal and extreme policies.

“I will never call Ron DeSanctimonious ‘Meatball’ Ron, as the Fake News is insisting I will,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “Even though FoxNews [sic] killing lightweight Paul Ryan is revered by him, Low Energy Jeb Bush is his hero and always at his side, his beaches and State were closed for long periods of time, his testing, testing, testing for the China Virus didn’t work out too well, and his loyalty skills are really weak, it would be totally inappropriate to use the word ‘meatball’ as a moniker for Ron!”

Multiple reports have stated that Trump has been calling DeSantis “Meatball Ron” in private conversations, a dig at the Florida governor’s appearance, Italian heritage, or both.

In another post attacking DeSantis, Trump insisted that the governor, who has a stronger conservative record than he does, is a “RINO in disguise.”

“Ron DeSanctimonious wants to cut your Social Security and Medicare, closed up Florida & its beaches, loves RINOS Paul Ryan, Jeb Bush, and Karl Rove (disasters ALL!), is backed by Globalist’s Club for NO Growth, Lincoln Pervert Project, & “Uninspired” Koch — And it only gets worse from there. He is a RINO in disguise!, whose Poll numbers are dropping like a rock. Good luck Ron!” Trump wrote.

