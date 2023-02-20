Yad Batya L’Kallah Is On A Mission To Ease The Financial Burden That Comes With Making a Wedding

Sponsored Content





Is there any more heart-stopping moment than a Kallah approaching her Chupah?

Even if we’ve seen it a thousand times – it takes our breath away every time. It’s a new beginning. A dramatic culmination. A milestone moment.

It’s pure beauty. And we want to keep it that way. Enter Yad Batya L’Kallah.

Our mission is simple: Providing quality essentials so every Kallah can set up her home with dignity. What makes us unique – in our offering and operation?

Low costs; High impact

Our organization has virtually no overhead as there are no rent, office, telephone or electricity expenses. Dedicated volunteers do all purchasing, screening and delivery work. Items are purchased wholesale, with careful attention to price. All funds are spent carefully to ensure that every donated dollar goes straight to helping a Kallah in need.

A sister is a sister. No discrimination.

Our vetting process is straightforward and respectable, but no Kallah is turned away based on her affiliation or location.

Giving With Dignity.

The dignity of our kallahs is at the forefront of everything we do. In fact, many kallahs who receive a YBLK package are unaware that they are a YBLK recipient, as they receive it as part of the gifts from family and friends. Kallahs are assigned ID numbers to ensure privacy within the organization. Screening and deliveries are done with the utmost discretion, and often YBLK gets no credit for the contribution.

Without a splash.

Often, Kallahs are uncomfortable entering a public domain or official showroom. That’s why we keep our operations low-key and understated, inviting yet private. Just like family.

We see the difference our work is making, every day and for every Kallah.

It’s been 35 years. 23,017 Kallahs. 35 volunteers. 4 continents.

Every Kallah is treated like family. Because this is what we’d want for our sisters. They’re your sisters, too.

Join The Yad Batya Auction HERE

Join us for our 35th Annual Yad Batya Auction 2023 on February 21st at 7:00PM

Kingsway Jewish Center

2902 Kings Highway Brooklyn, NY

Enter to win incredible prizes-Luxury vacations, Dini Wig, CASH prize, gorgeous jewelry and so much more all while helping YOUR sister start her new home.

