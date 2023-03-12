SEE THE VIDEO: Brazen Thieves Steal $22,000 in Jewelry as Victim Davens Mincha





A pair of thieves carried out a brazen robbery in the heart of Williamsburg on Thursday, surveilling and breaking into their victim’s vehicle as he davened mincha at a local shul.

Shortly after 5 on Thursday, a Chasidic Jew parked his vehicle in front of 152 Rodney Street and exited to daven mincha at the Satmar shul. Unbeknownst to him, two men had been following him, with the suspects knowing that he was carrying expensive diamonds in his minivan. And they were intent on getting their hands on it.

As the jewelry’s owner entered the shul to daven, one of the suspects kept an eye on him – even entering the shul to make sure he was occupied. The other then broke the rear window of the vehicle and removed a bag containing approximately $22,000 worth of jewelry.

When the heist was completed, both suspects fled on foot westbound on Rodney Street toward Bedford Avenue.

The NYPD is now seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the individuals so they could be brought to justice and their expensive loot returned to its rightful owner.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)