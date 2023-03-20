IRONY: CNN Team Robbed While Covering Crime in San Francisco





In what can only be described as bitter irony, CNN reporter Kyung Lah revealed that her team was robbed in San Francisco – while they were at City Hall to film a story about crime in the city.

“Got robbed. Again,” Lah wrote on Twitter. “[CNN producer Jason Kravarik] & I were at city hall in San Francisco to do an interview for @CNN,” Kah tweeted. “We had security to watch our rental car + crew car. Thieves did this in under 4 seconds. Security stopped the jerks from stealing other bags. But seriously- this is ridiculous.”

She said security tried to get the crooks, but were only able to grab a picture of the vehicle the criminals got away in and said she hopes someone will identify them based on the license plate and the car.

She also said that she was concerned she wouldn’t be able to fly back home because her identifying documents were stolen. But, to absolutely nobody’s surprise, security at the airport is so used to people’s IDs getting stolen that they already have a process to get people who have been robbed onto their flights.

“San Francisco is a beautiful city. This is our 3rd day here and I’ve loved my time here. But if you do visit this city, know that even with hired security watching your car, it is not enough,” she wrote.

“[By the way, Jason Kravarik] and I are in San Francisco doing a story about voter discontent bc of rampant street crime #irony,” she wrote.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)