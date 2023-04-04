SAFETY WINS: Thousands of New Street Lights Coming to Monsey





Monsey will soon be receiving thousands of new cutting edge LED street lights thanks to a pioneering initiative led by Town Of Ramapo Supervisor Michael B. Specht.

Specht told the Monsey Scoop that the “street lighting installation campaign hopes to create a brighter and safer Ramapo.”

“This will help ensure the safety of our residents and visitors as they traverse our roadways,” he added.

As part of this groundbreaking campaign, the Township will be installing new street lights along Main street and all throughout the township. In total, a staggering 3,500 new street lights will be installed, including in numerous areas which currently lack proper lighting.

(YWN World Headquarters- NYC)