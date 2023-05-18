NOT CLOSE: Biden Comfortably Leading Trump In 2024 Matchup





A new poll finds that Joe Biden would have a bigger victory over former President Donald Trump than he did in 2020 if a head-to-head matchup took place today.

The survey, conducted by WPA Intelligence, reveal that Biden, currently 80 years old, leads Trump, aged 76, with 47% to 40% support. To put this into perspective, in the 2020 popular vote, Biden defeated Trump by a margin of 4.5 percentage points, while in the 2012 election, former President Barack Obama secured re-election with a 3.9 percentage point lead over Republican candidate Mitt Romney.

Independents would also go heavily for Biden, with the sitting president carrying a 14-point lead over Trump among independent voters – 5 points higher than his margin in 2020.

Despite the positive news for Biden, the poll still finds that he is vulnerable in next year’s presidential election. Just 46% of Americans approve of Biden’s job performance while 54% disapprove, and just 39% of registered voters have a favorable view of Biden.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)