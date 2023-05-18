RON IS RUNNING: DeSantis Expected To Launch 2024 Campaign Right After Shavuos





Conservative superstar and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is expected to make his official entry into the 2024 presidential race next week, following months of anticipation and speculation.

The Wall Street Journal reports DeSantis will file the necessary paperwork with the Federal Election Commission (FEC) to declare his candidacy.

DeSantis is also scheduled to meet with top financial backers in Miami, Florida, late next week, which aligns with the filing of his candidacy.

DeSantis is prohibited by law from receiving or requesting campaign contributions until he formally announces his bid. By filing with the FEC, DeSantis would be able to start soliciting donations during the Miami gathering, potentially setting off a significant fundraising effort.

During the previous election cycle, DeSantis broke records for gubernatorial fundraising and began the spring season with $110 million in his fundraising committees. Much of these funds could potentially be transferred to Never Back Down, a super PAC supporting DeSantis’s anticipated presidential campaign.

While a formal campaign kick-off event is expected to take place after the donor gathering, no specific details have been disclosed by the campaign team.

In recent days, DeSantis has made several moves indicating an imminent campaign launch. One notable development was his political team relocating from the Republican Party of Florida headquarters to new offices. Additionally, the governor cut ties with Friends of Ron DeSantis, his longstanding political state committee, in order to comply with federal campaign finance regulations.

Although DeSantis has not officially announced his 2024 presidential campaign, he stated last week that he would make a decision “relatively soon.” While visiting Iowa, the state that hosts the first caucuses of the GOP presidential nominating process, DeSantis responded to inquiries about an impending announcement, stating that there was no news yet.

Nonetheless, DeSantis’s multiple visits to early voting presidential primary and caucus states since March, along with his expansion of the political team in Tallahassee, serve as clear indications of his movement towards launching a 2024.

