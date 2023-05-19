PHOTOS: Over 1,500 Yidden attend Reb Eli Stefansky’s First Live Shiur In Masechta Gittin Daf Yomi Tour





An estimated 1,500 yidden packed Ateres Golda Hall in Boro Park on Wednesday to watch Reb Eli Stefansky deliver the first daf of Maseches Gittin Daf Yomi live. This is the first time that the noted daf yomi maggid shiur has delivered a series of shiurim in the US to kick off a masechta.

Before the shiur, Reb Eli showed an interesting animation synopsis of Maseches Sota, followed by a siyum and dancing. As is common by Reb Eli’s shiurim, it was a true display of achdus as yidden from all walks of life dancing together in unison. Reb Eli brought a rare actual “Get” to show the crowd

Before and after the shiur, hundreds of people lined up to greet Reb Eli and express their hakaras hatov for the impact MDY has made on their lives.

Reb Eli will be delivering live shiurim in

Queens: 2:30pm Fri., 5/19 @YCQ

5 Towns: 11pm Motz. Shabbos, 5/20 @White Shul

Lakewood: 5:30pm Sun., 5/21 @Ateres Reva

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)