YA THINK?: Even Hillary Clinton Thinks Joe Biden’s Age Is “An Issue”





Hillary Clinton is openly acknowledging that President Biden’s advanced age may pose a challenge to his electability in 2024, but of course, she encouraged voters to support him regardless of this concern.

At the Financial Times Weekend Festival, Clinton, who is herself 75, expressed some skepticism regarding the fitness for office of the 80-year-old president, stating that “his age is an issue, and it is entirely legitimate for people to take it into consideration.” Her comment came in response to a question about Biden nearly tumbling down a flight of stairs during the recent G-7 summit in Hiroshima, Japan.

“There was that heart-stopping moment when he almost fell over coming down the stairs a day or two ago,” FT editor Edward Luce said. “Every time that happens, your heart is in your mouth because these things could be consequential. Is that a concern?”

“It’s a concern for anyone. We’ve had presidents who had fallen before who were a lot younger, and people didn’t go into heart palpitations,” Clinton replied. “But, you know, he has this great saying — and I think he’s right — don’t judge him for running against the Almighty but against the alternative. I am of the camp that I think he’s determined to run.”

“His age is an issue, and people have every right to consider” it, Clinton said.

63% of Americans say Biden is not cognitively able to govern effectively and 62% say he is not in good physical shape.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)