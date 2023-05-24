Should Trump Drop Out? Former Trump Mega-Donor Says It’s Time To Move On





A major Republican donor who previously threw his financial weight behind Donald Trump now says that the former president should drop out of the race.

“Number one, Donald Trump can only serve one term,” mega-donor Hal Lambert told Fox News. “He’ll effectively be a lame duck almost on day one if he were to win. But I don’t think he can win the general. That’s the number two reason. I don’t think he can win the general. There’s states that matter and we all know what those are. It’s gonna be things like Nevada and Arizona and Virginia, Wisconsin. I don’t see Trump winning any of those states. And we can’t win if we don’t win those states.”

Saying it’s “time to move on from Trump,” Lambert said he is now supporting Ron DeSantis.

“What do you think when the president refers to Ron DeSantis – among a number of names – [as] Ron DeSanctimonious and things like that?” host Neil Cavuto asked.

“Look, it’s not going over well,” Lambert responded. “The audience doesn’t cheer for it. In fact, sometimes they boo. So, I don’t think people want to see that… We want to unite the country. And we can’t have name-calling. We’ve got to move to an adult conversation on real issues and I think Desantis brings that to the table.”

“I think Donald Trump should drop out the race, quite frankly, for the better of the country,” he said. “I think he should drop out of the race.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)