EPIC FAIL: DeSantis Launch of Presidential Campaign Flops On “Twitter Spaces”

The DeSantis presidential campaign got off to quite the rocky start on Wednesday night as he encountered major technical difficulties on Twitter during his planned presidential campaign announcement.
During the scheduled conversation between DeSantis and Elon Musk, the owner of Twitter, technical issues such as crashes, feedback glitches, and audio failures occurred. Musk acknowledged the strain on the servers during the live audio stream on Twitter’s Spaces feature.
The conversation was delayed for at least 25 minutes after its intended 6 p.m. ET start time. Musk and David Sacks, an investor and ally of both individuals, initiated a new Twitter Spaces webcast after the initial one failed.
Capitalizing on DeSantis’s troubles, Joe Biden tweeted, “This link works,” with a link to donate to his campaign.
Earlier in the day, DeSantis had officially filed federal paperwork, officially entering the race for the Republican presidential nomination. His campaign had also released a video in which DeSantis stated, “I’m running for President to lead our great American comeback.”
Hashem Yerachem!!! Someone who did not care about letting Covid spread throughout his state killing peopel jut because he wanted to be seen as the “freedom” governor must be NOWHERE NEAR the US Presidency!
danny boy,
Once again, Governor DeSantis ensured that a number of huge South Florida retirement communities with very large Jewish populations had first access to the Covid vaccine.
Hashem Yerachem!!! Why does YWN have so many lying, woke-promoting kapos?!
Finish your name
Dan the ….. it’s 6 letters and rhymes with setard
If President Donald Trump שליט”א at some point discontinues the race {& until such time there is an absolute חיוב of הכרת הטוב to support President Donald Trump שליט”א} then it is an absolute no brainier, that Vice President Mike Pence is getting unequivocal support, as he was an amazing Vice-President & is most fit for the Oval Office.
@Dan The, funny to see someone so blind figure out how to write a comment.