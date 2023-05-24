EPIC FAIL: DeSantis Launch of Presidential Campaign Flops On “Twitter Spaces”

The DeSantis presidential campaign got off to quite the rocky start on Wednesday night as he encountered major technical difficulties on Twitter during his planned presidential campaign announcement.

During the scheduled conversation between DeSantis and Elon Musk, the owner of Twitter, technical issues such as crashes, feedback glitches, and audio failures occurred. Musk acknowledged the strain on the servers during the live audio stream on Twitter’s Spaces feature.

The conversation was delayed for at least 25 minutes after its intended 6 p.m. ET start time. Musk and David Sacks, an investor and ally of both individuals, initiated a new Twitter Spaces webcast after the initial one failed.

Capitalizing on DeSantis’s troubles, Joe Biden tweeted, “This link works,” with a link to donate to his campaign.

Earlier in the day, DeSantis had officially filed federal paperwork, officially entering the race for the Republican presidential nomination. His campaign had also released a video in which DeSantis stated, “I’m running for President to lead our great American comeback.”

