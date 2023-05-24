Trump Welcomes “ROB DESANCTIMONIUS” As DeSantis Announces Candidacy For Presidency





Former President Donald Trump on Wednesday said he wanted to “personally congratulate” Ron DeSantis for formally entering the presidential primary, hours after the Florida governor filed paper work with the Federal Election Commission launching his candidacy.

Posting on the social media platform Truth Social, Trump — known for coining pejorative nicknames of his political opponents — called the governor “Rob DeSanctimonious” and said he hoped his Republican rival would “get the full experience of being attacked by the Marxists, Communists, and the Radical Left Lunatics of our Country.”

I’d like to personally congratulate “Rob” DeSanctimonious on finally announcing that he will be entering the race for President of the United States. Hopefully he will get the full experience of being attacked by the Marxists, Communists, and Radical Left Lunatics of our Country, without which he will never know the kind of job he is doing. These Lowlifes & Misfits are far worse than the leaders of hostile foreign countries. They must be soundly defeated in order to MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!

