COVERUP: Hunter Biden Whistleblower Reveals Himself, Says He Couldn’t Remain Silent Any Longer





The IRS whistleblower about the Hunter Biden investigation revealed himself as Gary Shapley, an agent with 14 years of experience, and publicly disclosed his concerns regarding the mishandling of an ongoing tax evasion investigation involving Hunter Biden on CBS. Shapley said he felt compelled to make his accusations public because he had no other choice. He further asserted that the Justice Department granted the investigation preferential treatment, unlike anything he had previously observed.

“There were multiple steps that were slow-walked — were just completely not done — at the direction of the Department of Justice,” Shapley told CBS News’ Jim Axelrod. “When I took control of this particular investigation, I immediately saw deviations from the normal process. It was way outside the norm of what I’ve experienced in the past.”

The IRS investigator, who was recently ousted from the deeply sensitive investigation in what he says was a retaliatory measure, is set to provide testimony before the House Ways and Means Committee in a confidential session on Friday.

While Shapley has not explicitly disclosed the specific target of the investigation he supervised, sources within Congress have indicated that the complaint pertains to Hunter Biden, aged 53, and his purported failure to fulfill tax obligations on millions in earnings derived from business ventures abroad.

Having been tasked with overseeing the investigation in January 2020, Shapley says he became increasingly troubled during the summer as he observed the Justice Department’s treatment of the case and the adoption of measures that appeared to safeguard the first son.

“Each and every time, it seemed to always benefit the subject,” Shapley said “It just got to that point where that switch was turned on. And I just couldn’t silence my conscience anymore.”

Shapley had voiced apprehensions about the case being internally suppressed for several years before deciding to bring his concerns to the public’s attention. According to him, the breaking point occurred after a tense meeting with Justice Department officials in October 2022. Subsequent to this meeting, Shapley and his team were abruptly removed from the investigation, despite having dedicated years to the probe.

“When I saw the egregiousness of some of these things, it no longer became a choice for me,” he said. “It’s not something that I want to do. It’s something I feel like I have to do.”

