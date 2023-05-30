MASS SHOOTING: Multiple People Shot in Hollywood, Florida





Hollywood police have swiftly responded to distressing reports of a shooting incident that took place on Monday evening, leaving several individuals injured. Preliminary information suggests that at least seven people were shot, with one of the victims being a 15-year-old, in the vicinity of the 1200 block of N. Broadwalk.

Local sources have relayed that a 15-year-old teenager was among those harmed in the incident. The suspected shooter, described as a black male attired in all black, remains at large, prompting authorities to take immediate action to ensure public safety and bring the perpetrator to justice.

As news of the shooting spread, Mayor Josh Levy expressed concern, stating, “Police are responding right now. We have victims being attended to by both law enforcement and paramedics on the scene, who are providing vital medical assistance before transporting them to nearby hospitals.”

In light of the ongoing investigation, law enforcement officials have urged residents and visitors to avoid the Broadwalk and other areas close to the beach. Authorities have not divulged specific details regarding the motive or circumstances surrounding the shooting at this time but are working diligently to gather evidence and apprehend the suspect.

The Hollywood Police Department has heightened security measures in the affected vicinity, deploying additional officers and resources to ensure the safety of the public. As the investigation progresses, residents are urged to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities to the authorities.

Further updates on the investigation are expected as law enforcement officials continue their efforts to piece together the events leading up to the shooting and identify any possible connections between the victims and the suspected shooter.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)