TAKING A STAND: Rep. Mike Lawler Introduces Legislation To Cut Funding From CUNY Following Antisemitic Speech





Republican Congressman Mike Lawler from New York is introducing legislation aimed at preventing universities that allow “antisemitic events on campus” from participating in student loan and grant programs.

The proposed legislation, known as the “Stop Antisemitism on College Campuses Act,” is a response to a recent anti-Semitic commencement speech delivered at CUNY Law School. During the speech, student Fatima Mousa Mohammed made accusations of “indiscriminate” murder by the U.S. military and Israel. She also called for students to join a “revolution” against Zionism, capitalism, and racism.

Mohammed claimed that Israel continues to use violence against Palestinians, including the elderly and young, even targeting funerals and graveyards. She also accused Israel of inciting lynch mobs to attack Palestinian homes and businesses while imprisoning children. The speech received criticism from both liberals like Bronx Representative Ritchie Torres, a Democrat, who referred to it as “anti-Israel derangement syndrome,” and former New York Republican Congressman Lee Zeldin, who suggested cutting taxpayer funding to the college due to its “raging antisemitism.”

The Anti-Defamation League (ADL) of New York and New Jersey tweeted, “We are appalled to see such an egregious display of hostility toward ‘Zionists’ (which is how many Jews see themselves) and Israel in CUNY Law’s commencement address. This is yet another example of the harm Jewish students experience on campus.”

Lawler’s bill seeks to hold CUNY accountable by imposing significant penalties if they continue to permit hate on campus. The proposed amendment to the Higher Education Act of 1965 would prohibit institutions from authorizing, facilitating, funding, or otherwise supporting antisemitism.

“CUNY should be ashamed of itself for allowing this ridiculous antisemitism to permeate on its campus,” Lawler said. “Stopping antisemitism dead in its tracks is critical for supporting our Jewish communities in New York.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)