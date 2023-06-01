BDE: Petira of HaRav Ezriel Bergman ZT”L, Son of HaRav Meir Tzvi Bergman Shlit”a





YWN regrets to inform you of the sudden Petira of HaRav Ezeriel Bergman ZT”L, the son of Hagaon HaRav Meir Tzvi Bergman shlit”a. He was 70 years old.

He was Niftar just hours after his elderly father arrived in the United States to attend Sunday’s Adirei Hatorah event.

On the orders of his doctors, R’ Meir Tzvi will not be returning to Eretz Yisroel for the levaya. Instead, the rosh yeshiva will be sitting Shiva in Lakewood.

However, due to his son’s petirah, the rosh yeshiva will not be able to attend the Adirei Hatorah event.

R’ Ezriel, an einikel of Rav Shach zt”l, was widely known as a gadol b’torah in his own right. The Chazon Ish was his Sandek.

The levaya is taking place today at Yeshivas Rashbi in Bnei Brak, with kevurah in Elad.

Boruch Dayan HaEmmes…

(YWN World Headquarters- NYC)