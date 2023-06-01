HAKORAS HATOV: Boro Park Hatzolah Member Grateful To OB Resident Physician, Hatzolah, and Maimonides for Saving His Life





David Spitzer and his wife Sarah visited Maimonides Medical Center, on Thursday, to thank Dr. Alexandra Dadrat for CPR that saved his life after he collapsed outside his 47th Street home just three months ago.

In addition to presenting a plaque as an expression of their appreciation, Mr. Spitzer also took the occasion to express his thanks for the life-saving support of Hatzolah of Borough Park and the physicians of Maimonides Emergency Department and Heart and Vascular Center for their respective roles in saving his life and ensuring his recovery.

“I am indebted to Dr. Dadrat for saving my life, obviously, but so much more for not ignoring a stranger on the street who needed help,” says Mr. Spitzer. “I am also grateful for the care of my fellow Hatzolah members and the doctors at Maimonides.”

March 1, 2023

Mr. Spitzer, an electrician and Hatzolah volunteer EMT, was on his way home following evening prayer when he collapsed on the sidewalk on 47th Street. Alexandra Dadrat, MD, a resident OB-GYN physician at Maimonides Medical Center was getting ready to leave her office on 10th Avenue when someone rushed in to summon help after witnessing Mr. Spitzer fall ill. After determining Mr. Spitzer had stopped breathing and had no heartbeat, Dr. Dadrat began CPR and asked a bystander to call EMS. Mr. Spitzer’s children watched Dr. Dadrat perform CPR from their window across the street, not realizing their father was the patient. Hatzolah paramedics, Nachman Feig and Motty Flesicher arrived less than 2 minutes later. Between when they arrived at the scene and then at Maimonides Emergency Department, they used an AED (automated external defibrillator) to shock his heart 3 times to regain a normal rhythm. After arriving at the ED, Mr. Spitzer’s care was taken over by a collaborative team of Emergency Medicine and cardiovascular physicians from Maimonides Heart and Vascular Institute. Maimonides Medical Center treats more heart attacks than any other hospital in NYC, and is among the nation’s top-ranked hospitals for cardiac care.

Leaders from both organizations share a mutual respect and appreciation for the respective roles each share in responding to medical emergencies, and the collaboration that saves lives.

“This entire experience reflects the significance of a community that cares for one another,” says Ken Gibbs, President, and CEO of Maimonides Health. “From the quick thinking of Dr. Dadrat to the skill of Hatzolah’s EMTs and Paramedics, and their transfer of Mr. Spitzer to the care of our Maimonides emergency medicine and cardiovascular experts, this was a wonderful example of collaboration that literally saves lives”

This event was timed to coincide with National CPR and AED Awareness Week (June 1–7), and highlighted how both techniques were instrumental in Mr. Spitzer’s care and recovery.

Maimonides and Hatzolah used this occasion to announce plans to collaborate on an awareness and education program to highlight the value of CPR in saving lives.

“We at Hatzalah are grateful to collaborate with Maimonides to broaden CPR education in the community,” says Rabbi Yehiel M. Kalish, CEO of Chevra Hatzalah Volunteer Ambulance Service. “A basic knowledge of CPR, when utilized properly, can significantly increase the chance of survival of an at-home cardiac arrest patient. Hatzalah members utilize both CPR and advanced EMT training on every one of our cardiac calls. We are grateful to Maimonides for taking the lead in this educational effort to help save more lives.

