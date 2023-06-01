WATCH IT: Trump Reacts To Biden’s Fall At U.S. Air Force Academy Graduation





President Trump, 76, was campaigning in Iowa when he heard about Biden’s stumble at the U.S. Air Force Academy graduation Thursday.

“He actually fell down? Well I hope he wasn’t hurt,” Trump said after an audience member told him about what had happened to Biden. “The whole thing is crazy. You gotta be careful about that … ’cause you don’t want that, even if you have to tiptoe down a ramp.”

The audience laughed as Trump recounted slowly inching his way down what he said had been a slippery ramp at the U.S. Military Academy graduation.

“If he fell, it’s too bad,” the former president said. “We gotta just get this thing back on track. That’s a bad place to fall when you’re making, I think it was the Air Force Academy, right? That’s not inspiring.”

