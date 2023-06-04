Former White House Physician Accuses Current Doctors Of “Malpractice” For Allowing Biden to Seek Re-election





In a scathing critique of President Joe Biden’s health and fitness for office, former White House physician and Texas GOP Rep. Ronny Jackson has raised concerns about the president’s mental and physical capabilities. Jackson’s comments came after President Biden fell on stage during a commencement ceremony at the U.S. Air Force Academy, prompting further scrutiny of his condition. Speaking on Fox News Channel’s ‘Hannity,’ Jackson expressed his belief that Biden is “not fit mentally or physically” to be the President of the United States, calling it a “bad situation” for the country.

Highlighting the numerous gaffes and the recent fall, Jackson emphasized that Biden’s limitations were affecting his ability to inspire confidence and project power, key aspects of the presidential role. Jackson further argued that Biden’s declining physical ability was exacerbating concerns about his cognitive decline, making it a national security issue. He criticized the White House for allowing an 86-year-old Biden, who would be 80 at the time of seeking re-election, to consider another term, labeling it as “malpractice.”

Jackson called for accountability, urging individuals close to Biden, such as Jill Biden, to intervene and prevent him from running for re-election. He painted a grim picture, suggesting that the commander-in-chief may soon require a walker to navigate events, which he argued would be a less embarrassing image than the president falling on his face in front of the world. Jackson expressed doubt about Biden’s ability to complete his current term and strongly opposed the idea of him serving another four years as president.

Having previously served as the White House physician to Presidents Barack Obama and Donald Trump, Jackson has repeatedly questioned Biden’s cognitive fitness for office. In April, he circulated a letter among House Republicans demanding that Biden undergo a cognitive test or withdraw from the 2024 race. This letter followed Biden’s announcement of his intention to seek re-election. Jackson and other House Republicans raised concerns about Biden’s age, public gaffes, and polls indicating doubts about his mental fitness.

The Biden administration has consistently dismissed these concerns, with White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre citing the president’s previous successes and highlighting the failure of previous attacks on his fitness for office. However, Jackson remains firm in his assessment of Biden’s decline, criticizing the lack of transparency from the White House regarding the president’s health and ability to perform his duties.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)