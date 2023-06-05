HISTORIC: 25,000+ Pack Wells Fargo Center To Celebrate And Honor Adirei Hatorah [VIDEOS & PHOTOS]





More than 25,000 Lomdei and Tomchei Torah streamed to the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia on Sunday to participate in a historic Maamad Hatorah and Kiddush Shem Shamayim.

The event, the second from the monumental Adirei Hatorah initiative spearheaded by philanthropist R’ Lazer Scheiner, was attended by numerous Rabbanim and Roshei Yeshiva, including Rav Dov Landau shlit”a and Rav Meir Tzvi Bergman shlit”a, who received a psak allowing him to attend despite the petirah of his, R’ Ezriel zt”l, this past Thursday.

At the request of the Lakewood Roshei Yeshiva, a live stream was not provided.

Full video of the event with thousands of photos will be published by YWN on Monday – thanks to more than 10 YWN photographers stationed around the arena.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)