PILING ON: DeSantis, Pence, Haley Tear Into Trump For Enthusiastically Congratulating North Korean Dictator





Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis launched a direct attack against Donald Trump on Saturday, ripping into the former president for congratulating North Korean tyrant Kim Jong Un upon his country’s appointment to the World Health Organization’s executive board. Trump later directly congratulated KJU over the undeserved honor.

Asked by reporters for his take on Trump’s congratulations, DeSantis said he was “surprised to see that.”

“I think, one, Kim Jong Un is a murderous dictator. They just imprisoned for life a family, including an infant, which is just outrageous. And then, the World Health Organization is a bankrupt organization. Like, Kim Jong Un is bad, but then joining that? We need to be getting out of that and rejecting the WHO lockdown treaty, and not congratulating about being involved in the WHO,” DeSantis said.

DeSantis wasn’t the only one criticizing Trump. His former vice president, Mike Pence, and Nikki Haley, both of whom are running for the Republican nomination in 2024, took the former president to task.

“This is a time when we ought to make it clear to the world that we stand for freedom, and we stand with those who stand for freedom,” Pence said.

“You don’t congratulate a thug,” Haley commented. “I mean, let’s keep in mind this. This thug has threatened America. It’s threatened our allies over and over again. This is not something to play with. He’s a terrible individual. He’s terrible to his people. He’s terrible to our allies in the world. And I don’t think he deserves congratulations.”

