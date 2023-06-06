NO THANKS: Americans Declining Covid Boosters Despite New CDC Warnings





The CDC is warning Americans that those without Covid-19 booster shots are likely running low on antibodies to fight infection of the virus, but most still aren’t biting.

Dr. Shana Johnson, a physical medicine and rehabilitation physician in Scottsdale, Arizona, told Fox News that the bivalent Covid-19 vaccine can offer significant protection, but not for very long.

“For adults, the vaccine effectiveness dropped from 62% at two months after vaccination to 24% at four to six months for protection against COVID-19 hospitalization,” Johnson said. “Durability was better for preventing critical COVID-19 disease, at 50% at four to six months after vaccination.”

Despite the CDC recommendation that all individuals aged 12 years and older who have been vaccinated should receive a booster dose, the overwhelming majority of Americans have not received it. As of May 10th, only 20.5% of U.S. adults had received a bivalent booster dose. Additionally, the CDC revealed that most individuals within this group had received their last vaccine dose over a year ago.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)