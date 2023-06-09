CONTRADICTORY: Pence Says Indicting Trump Would “Send a Terrible Message,” But “Nobody Is Above The Law”





You can’t have it both ways, Mike. In an interview on CNN, former vice president and current presidential candidate Mike Pence said that the rule of law has to be applicable to everyone, but in the same breath insisted that Trump being indicted for crimes would be “troubling.”

Pence was asked by host Dana Bash for his reaction to reports that Trump had been notified that he is the target of an investigation by the Justice Department over his retention of classified documents.

“Well, let me say the handling of classified materials is a very serious matter,” Pence said, noting that he himself inadvertently kept classified documents at his own home. He was cleared of wrongdoing last week.

“I don’t know the facts of the former president’s case,” he continued. “But what we’ve got to have in this country is equal treatment under the law. And Dana, you may not know, I was very troubled last summer when for the first time in history, there was a search warrant executed at the home of a former president of the United States.”

“Sir, I understand you’re talking about equal treatment. But the question is allegations that an investigation into obstruction, which you clearly did not do. If that is something that investigators see as possible and even enough potentially to indict the former president, do you think that that should go forward?” Bash responded.

“Well, I would hope not,” Pence replied. “I really would, Dana. I mean, there’s several reasons for that. Number one is I think it would be terribly divisive to the country… This kind of action by the Department of Justice I think would only fuel further division in the country. And let me also say I think it would also send a terrible message to the wider world. I mean, we are the emblem of democracy. We’re the symbol of justice in the world. And the serious matter, which has already happened once in New York of indicting a former president in the United States sends a terrible message to the world. I hope the DOJ thinks better of it and resolves these issues without an indictment.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)