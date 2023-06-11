SEE IT: Trump On Legal Charges: “In A Sick Way, I Sort Of Enjoy It”





Speaking at the North Carolina Republican Party’s convention in Greensboro, former President Donald Trump expressed his unusual enjoyment of the legal charges and investigations brought against him. He claimed that they “expose” the motives of his political adversaries. Trump addressed the recently unsealed federal indictment accusing him of mishandling classified documents, along with the various investigations launched against him since his election in 2016.

Accusing his opponents of launching multiple witch hunts to obstruct his movement and undermine the will of the American people, Trump stated, “The other side is downright crooked. They want to do anything they can to thwart the will of the American people. It’s called election interference. That’s what they’re doing now. And we’ve never seen it on a scale like this.”

Referring to the indictment containing 37 federal counts, including willful retention of national defense information, conspiracy to obstruct justice, and false statements, Trump claimed that “5,000 prosecutors” were going after him. He also mentioned the impeachment proceedings against him and the findings of Special Counsel John Durham’s investigation into the origins of the Russia probe. Durham’s report stated that there was insufficient justification for the FBI’s investigation and that the bureau and the Department of Justice failed to adhere strictly to the law.

Trump asserted, “We beat it all off, didn’t we? They put our country through hell, and they knew it was a lie the entire time.”

The former president argued that any future Republican president would face similar investigations and political attacks, but he claimed that they would crumble under pressure, unlike him. He stated, “That person will not be able to withstand the fire… It exposes them for what they are. And it’s also lifted the poll numbers to even higher legs.” Trump touted his high poll numbers as the front-runner in the 2024 Republican presidential primary.

Trump also directed criticism at President Joe Biden, labeling him as “corrupt.” Earlier in the day, Trump accused Democrats of conducting a “political hit job” against him and alleged a double standard in the Biden administration’s approach to justice.

