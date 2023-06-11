NUTS: New York City Council Seriously Considering Reparation Payments For Black Residents





The New York City Council is seriously considering a proposal for reparations to be given to black New Yorkers for slavery, as well as an initiative aimed at removing artwork deemed “racist” from public property.

Councilwoman Farah Louis, a Democrat representing Brooklyn, introduced her reparations bill last Thursday, coinciding with the state Legislature in Albany approving a similar bill. The state bill has been forwarded to Governor Kathy Hochul for review and potential approval. If passed, it would establish a commission to examine the effects of slavery and racial discrimination across the entire Empire State, potentially leading to compensation payments.

Louis’ bill, focusing exclusively on the city, proposes the creation of a nine-member task force tasked with delivering a report within one year of appointment. Like the state bill, the recommendations put forth by this task force would be non-binding and solely advisory in nature.

This reparations bill is part of a comprehensive legislative package introduced by several council members of color who argue that it aims to address historical injustices. Crystal Hudson, also from Brooklyn and affiliated with the Democratic Party, has introduced a measure that would require the city’s Commission of Racial Equity to establish a “Truth, Healing, and Reconciliation” process. This process would identify historical facts relating to the city’s past involvement with slavery and recommend changes for local government and institutions to prevent any recurrence.

New York abolished slavery over two centuries ago and suffered significant losses, with over 50,000 men fighting to free slaves during the Civil War.

Another bill, proposed by Sandy Nurse, another Democratic council member from Brooklyn, would require the city’s Public Design Commission, in consultation with relevant city agencies, to publicly disclose a plan for the removal of monuments and artwork on city land that is deemed to glorify ex-slave owners, individuals who profited from slavery, or those involved in “systemic” crimes against indigenous peoples or humanity. Additionally, the bill calls for the installation of explanatory plaques near schools that are named after individuals who profited from slavery or committed other “crimes against humanity.”

In 2017, former Mayor Bill de Blasio sparked controversy by establishing a commission to review monuments throughout the five boroughs following violence by white supremacist groups in Charlottesville, Virginia, protesting the removal of a Confederate statue. The commission ultimately recommended the removal of just one statue from Central Park: that of Dr. J. Marion Sims, a pioneering 19th-century gynecologist who conducted experiments on enslaved black women.

Councilwoman Louis expressed her support for the legislative package on Twitter, describing it as a significant step toward rectifying long-standing injustices and acknowledging the need for genuine reparations. She emphasized the importance of confronting the pain and inequalities of the past to build a fair and inclusive society.

However, the bills have encountered strong opposition from more moderate and conservative members of the City Council, including Minority Leader Joe Borelli of Staten Island (Republican) and Robert Holden of Queens (Democratic). Holden emphasized that New York has a proud history of opposing slavery and providing refuge to those seeking freedom, suggesting that the focus should be on addressing the city’s current pressing issues rather than engaging in divisive debates over copycat bills that detract from real problems.

Mayor Adams’ office has announced that they are currently reviewing the proposed legislation but have not provided further comment at this time.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)