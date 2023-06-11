TROUBLE FOR TRUMP: The Most Worrying Part Of His Indictment Is One Single Page





Renowned attorney Alan Dershowitz joined Fox Business on Friday to provide his insights on the recently unsealed federal indictment of former President Donald Trump, saying that there is “one page” in his indictment he should be very worried about.

Host Larry Kudlow, a former economic adviser to Trump, began the segment by playing a clip of Dershowitz speaking about the indictment before its public release. In the clip, Dershowitz expressed concern about the potential dangers posed by the indictment, emphasizing its implications for the rule of law, the impartiality of criminal justice, and the precedent it could set regarding weaponizing the justice system against political opponents.

Following the clip, Kudlow introduced Dershowitz, who had previously defended Trump during one of his impeachment trials. Kudlow asked Dershowitz for his thoughts on the expanded indictment now that it had been revealed.

Dershowitz responded, stating that he had carefully read the indictment and identified one page that contained substantial content. He explained that the section referencing the handling of boxes was likely not criminal since it fell under the purview of the Presidential Records Act. The aspect that raised concern was the recorded conversation between ex-President Trump and a writer working on a book about Meadows, in which Trump mentioned possessing classified documents that he could have declassified during his presidency but chose not to. Dershowitz acknowledged that this constituted the key charge under the Espionage Act. He suggested that Trump might argue that he was merely showing off and didn’t actually reveal the contents of the documents, asserting his status as the former president.

Kudlow further inquired about the espionage charge, to which Dershowitz expressed confusion. He criticized the Espionage Act, enacted by Woodrow Wilson in 1917, as a statute used historically to imprison political opponents and those opposed to war. Dershowitz explained that liberals have long opposed the act because it targets dissent, opposition to war, and speech. However, he clarified that the statute, by its terms, encompasses the transmission of classified material to unauthorized individuals, without requiring traditional espionage activities or the involvement of foreign governments.

Dershowitz acknowledged that there would be substantial legal debates about the interpretation and constitutionality of the law. He highlighted the importance of narrowing and ensuring constitutional validity when applying the statute to Trump’s case. Ultimately, Dershowitz stressed that the one-page section of the indictment concerning the Espionage Act should raise concern for President Trump and his legal team.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)