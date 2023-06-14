Trump Begs For Money, Says He Could Die In Prison





Donald Trump was slapped with 37 federal charges on Tuesday, and his communications team wasted no time in capitalizing on the situation, utilizing it as a fundraising opportunity. The team sent out a series of emails coinciding with Trump’s court appearance in Miami, under the banner of “Trump: Make America Great Again! 2024.”

The initial email began with a striking statement: “Friend, Reports state that I could receive a maximum sentence of 400 YEARS IN PRISON despite being a totally and completely innocent man.”

The email seemed to channel disbelief at the gravity of the situation, comparing it to the tactics employed by historical figures such as Stalin and Mao to eliminate political opposition. It also suggested that the prosecution of Trump signified the advent of communism in America, claiming that the country was no longer the land of Washington and Lincoln.

However, amid the bleak outlook, the email urged supporters to remain steadfast, assuring them that America would be made great again.

The message then predictably asked for money, appealing to recipients to contribute towards the cause, framing it as an opportunity to save the greatest country in history, promising a substantial impact of 1,500%.

The email potentially provided insight into the legal strategy of Trump’s defense team regarding the 37 federal charges he faced. The team seemed to focus on portraying the federal government’s actions as an abuse of prosecutorial power in an attempt to persecute Trump as President Joe Biden’s primary political opponent.

Earlier in the day, Trump’s attorney Alina Habba, who is not involved in the current case, took the opportunity to address the media outside the federal courthouse. Habba asserted the existence of a two-tiered system of justice in the United States, suggesting that Trump was specifically targeted for prosecution by the federal government.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)