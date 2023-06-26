SHAME: Biden Overwhelmingly Leads Trump 72%-22% Among Jews





In a recently published national survey, the non-partisan Jewish Electorate Institute (JEI) unveiled key insights into the attitudes and preferences of Jewish voters in 2023 – and surprisingly, they overwhelmingly support Joe Biden and Democrats’ policies.

One of the notable findings of the survey is that Jewish voters remain deeply engaged with the cultural issues that currently divide the nation. Issues such as democracy, abortion, guns, inflation, and climate change hold significant importance for them. In particular, abortion – which is assur in most cases – stands out as a defining issue, with a striking 88% of Jewish voters believing it should be legal, a sad commentary on the state of Jewish religiosity in the United States, as well as values like the sanctity of life.

In a political climate characterized by polarization, Jewish voters overwhelmingly align themselves with the Democratic Party. President Biden enjoys a high job approval rating of 67%, while former President Trump remains widely unpopular with a favorability rating of 19% and an unfavorable rating of 80%. Other Republican leaders also face negative perceptions among Jewish voters. Democrats are trusted more on major issues, and in a hypothetical presidential match-up, Biden leads Trump by a significant margin of 72% to 22%.

The emotional attachment to Israel remains strong among Jewish voters, with 72% reporting a sense of connection. However, Prime Minister Netanyahu receives mixed reviews, as 28% hold a favorable view of him while 62% express unfavorable opinions.

Regarding proposed judicial changes in Israel, the survey indicates that a substantial portion of Jewish voters are aware of the issue, with 34% having heard a lot and 36% having heard some. Among those informed, 61% believe these changes will weaken Israel’s democracy, while 24% believe they will have no impact, and 15% think they will strengthen democracy.

President Biden’s messages resonate strongly with Jewish voters, particularly his focus on infrastructure, job creation, and abortion. While his stance against antisemitism also garners support, it is less stark compared to the aforementioned issues, with 57% saying they think Democrats can better address the issue.

