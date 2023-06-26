SHAME: Biden Overwhelmingly Leads Trump 72%-22% Among Jews

In a recently published national survey, the non-partisan Jewish Electorate Institute (JEI) unveiled key insights into the attitudes and preferences of Jewish voters in 2023 – and surprisingly, they overwhelmingly support Joe Biden and Democrats’ policies.
One of the notable findings of the survey is that Jewish voters remain deeply engaged with the cultural issues that currently divide the nation. Issues such as democracy, abortion, guns, inflation, and climate change hold significant importance for them. In particular, abortion – which is assur in most cases – stands out as a defining issue, with a striking 88% of Jewish voters believing it should be legal, a sad commentary on the state of Jewish religiosity in the United States, as well as values like the sanctity of life.
In a political climate characterized by polarization, Jewish voters overwhelmingly align themselves with the Democratic Party. President Biden enjoys a high job approval rating of 67%, while former President Trump remains widely unpopular with a favorability rating of 19% and an unfavorable rating of 80%. Other Republican leaders also face negative perceptions among Jewish voters. Democrats are trusted more on major issues, and in a hypothetical presidential match-up, Biden leads Trump by a significant margin of 72% to 22%.
The emotional attachment to Israel remains strong among Jewish voters, with 72% reporting a sense of connection. However, Prime Minister Netanyahu receives mixed reviews, as 28% hold a favorable view of him while 62% express unfavorable opinions.
Regarding proposed judicial changes in Israel, the survey indicates that a substantial portion of Jewish voters are aware of the issue, with 34% having heard a lot and 36% having heard some. Among those informed, 61% believe these changes will weaken Israel’s democracy, while 24% believe they will have no impact, and 15% think they will strengthen democracy.
President Biden’s messages resonate strongly with Jewish voters, particularly his focus on infrastructure, job creation, and abortion. While his stance against antisemitism also garners support, it is less stark compared to the aforementioned issues, with 57% saying they think Democrats can better address the issue.
(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)
And what exactly is the “shame”? That it’s not 99%?
“Jews”
Shame?
The shame are the 22% of Jews in America who would support, the thrice married, serial adulterer, leader of the insurrection, deadbeat, violator of laws for another term in the White House.
This is not to say that President Biden is my first choice, by Trump will never get my vote
Why is this a shame? This shows that Jewish people are normal and logical and don’t support an exreme narcissist who litterely only cares about his own interests. In addition, Trump may not personally be antisemitic, but he is supported by many antisemites and tolerates them way too much. There was even a pro Nazi who was suplosed to be speaking in Mar-A-Lago a few weeks ago. In addition, it’s good for Israel to have Biden, who is actually respected on the world stage and is supportive of Israel. Trump was probably more supportive of Israel but it may have backfired given how ridiculous he seemed to the rest of the world.
What poll is this ?
No one asked me ??
Where are you getting these numbers from?
Most Jews I know want trump over Biden.
Fake poll
This survey is evidence that the real religion of most US Jews is Marxist “progressivism”.
Whats the shame? Although I was a huge Trump fan, the guy is dangerous for Jews.
Who cares that he moved the embassy to Jerusalem? We’re American Jews for crying out loud! Why on earth shld a good American Jew be charged for stupid Israeli politics in general?
For starters,we shld never be judged thru an Israeli lens.
And shame? Yidden are sane people and want someone u can identify with. While Biden is too old and fragile to run, hes not a dangerous person.
Let them poll these same
“ungrateful Jews” asking if Biden shld pull out of the race. It wld be a resounding 100%.
Why publish an article which is faker than fake?? Just to bring on more animosity?? What a stupid article of nonsense!
these are the same jews whose children and grandchildren will most likely all not be not jewish. the minority that support trump, they’re great great great grandchildren will still be jewish.
what does that say about this stat?
Sadly, assimilation affects even religious people in Shmootz Laaretz. So return again, retuuuuurn again, return to the land of your soul. 🇮🇱
Biden will never get my vote, and I’ll vote for whomever the Republican party picks, even if it’s Trump, or maybe especially if its Trump. Who takes these polls anyway?
Considering the breakdown of frum vs not frum jews is similar, why is this surprising?
Guaranteed that the poll mentioned was taken with LIBERAL jews. I am pretty sure if the poll was taken with frum JEWS it would be a landslide in Trumps favor.
Trump is only good at bringing out the worst in everyone.
Why would any Jews support a maniac like him?
Trump deserves thanks for his pro-Israel moves and attitude as president, but that doesn’t change who he is – a narssacistic thin-skinned bully with the maturity of an eight-year-old. I can’t say I’d never vote for him again, but I’d have to think long and hard about it – and whom his opponent is – before doing so. The man is too unstable to whole-heartedly support.
an Israeli Yid
THESE “JEWS” ARE MOSTLY GOYIM – REFORM/ CONSERVATIVE WITH JEWISH NAMES BECAUSE OF A JEWISH FATHER AND A NON JEWISH MOTHER. AUTHENTIC JEWS DON’T SUPPORT BIDEN.
One of the the things this says to me is that American frum Jews should be reaching out a lot more to their non frum fellow Jews. Be as friendly as possible, show them that we’re nice, caring, agreeable people. Leave politics and anything that might put them off out of it, that’s the only way to get through to them. If possible invite them to see the beauty of Shabbos in a family setting, something that many of them may never have experienced.
THE שוטים are not ashamed because the Gemara says שוטה אינו מרגיש. Och un vay we are holding by this!
It has been said before and I will say it again.
We are our own worst enemies.
The Nazis, Yemach sh’mam and anti-Semites today and always, only need look at how many of us treat each other to learn evil ways of dealing with US.
It’s silly to continually expect that Jews vote against their self interests. It is the republicans that want to cut back on safety net programs like HUD, SNAP, Medicaid etc.
1. How does the poll define “Jewish”? If you count anyone with Jewish ancestry, the numbers should be the same as general polls (since if you go back 4000 years, almost everyone is related to everyone else). A poll limited to halachic Jews would be impossible, because most non-frum persons of Jewish (on the mother’s side) don’t perceive themselves as Jews.
2. If the poll is limited to those who are Shomer Shabbos and Shomer Kashrus, I suspect it would be about about 70% for Trump. One must remember that most Jews are assimilated, and to an assimilated Jew, most of the Republican agenda is highly problematic (e.g. opposition to abortion and non-support of LGFTQ, support of freedom and opposition to WOKE cancelling, parental rights, capitalism, etc.).
To the liberals who are responding above. Keep in mind you align with the majority of Jews who believe intermarrying is acceptable, eating trief in a nightclub on Friday night is okay, and attend shul once a year is dandy. Liberal politically= liberal religiously. Just take a look at Kamala’s husband as to the type of Jews polled.