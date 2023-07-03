DRAMA IN MONTICELLO: Protest At Monticello’s ‘Mountain Mall’ As Outdoor Seating Sparks Controversy





Title: “Disruption at Monticello’s ‘Mountain Mall’ as Outdoor Food Market Sparks Controversy”

In a Catskill Scoop exclusive, drama unfolded at Monticello’s newly opened ‘Mountain Mall’ when the owners announced plans to construct an outdoor food market and seating area. The intention was to provide visitors with an opportunity to order food from various establishments and enjoy a meal with their families in an open-air setting. However, this development has faced opposition, leading to a disruptive incident that took place on Monday.

According to eyewitnesses, a group of individuals took matters into their own hands and arrived at the Mountain Mall to express their discontent. In a disruptive act, they proceeded to overturn tables and chairs in front of the popular eatery, “Upstate Burger.” The incident immediately caught the attention of the Monticello Police Department, who promptly responded to the scene.

The Catskill Scoop report highlights that the mall’s owners have invested millions of dollars in the facility, successfully attracting a variety of stores that now operate year-round. The new outdoor food market was seen as an enhancement to the overall mall experience, offering patrons an opportunity to enjoy food from different vendors while taking advantage of the pleasant outdoor setting.

In an interesting twist, Catskill Scoop also points out that there are other establishments located just a mere 20 seconds away from the Mountain Mall, which already offer outdoor seating options without experiencing any similar issues. This observation raises questions about the motivations behind the opposition to the mall’s outdoor food market.

The management of the Mountain Mall and local authorities are now working together to address the incident and ensure the safety and well-being of both visitors and business owners.

THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED ON THE CATSKILL SCOOP STATUS

CLICK HERE SIGN UP TO THE CATSKILL SCOOP WHATSAPP STATUS TO BE INFORMED OF CATSKILL NEWS IN LIVE TIME

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)